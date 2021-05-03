Driver found with catalytic convertor on back seat, arrested for grand theft, police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Driver found with catalytic convertor on back seat, arrested for grand theft, police say

Image provided by Merced Police Department

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men are under arrest after police in Merced say they stopped a car for a lighting violation and noticed a catalytic converter on the back seat.

According to Merced Police, the traffic stop took place Monday around 1:30 a.m. in the area of 16th Street and M Street. In addition to the catalytic converter, officers also report finding tools used to steal catalytic converters.

Officers say the driver, 25-year-old David Baker, admitted to the theft and was arrested for grand theft. A passenger in the vehicle, 34-year-old Mee Xiong, was arrested for giving false information to a peace officer and drug possession.

  • Image provided by Merced Police Department
  • Image provided by Merced Police Department

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com