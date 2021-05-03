Driver found with catalytic convertor on back seat, arrested for grand theft, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men are under arrest after police in Merced say they stopped a car for a lighting violation and noticed a catalytic converter on the back seat.

According to Merced Police, the traffic stop took place Monday around 1:30 a.m. in the area of 16th Street and M Street. In addition to the catalytic converter, officers also report finding tools used to steal catalytic converters.

Officers say the driver, 25-year-old David Baker, admitted to the theft and was arrested for grand theft. A passenger in the vehicle, 34-year-old Mee Xiong, was arrested for giving false information to a peace officer and drug possession.