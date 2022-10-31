KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver in a Hummer was arrested after he led deputies on a high-speed chase on Friday afternoon, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

At 1:16 p.m., officials said a deputy saw a Hummer speeding in the area of 18th and Kent avenues.

Investigators said the driver, later identified as Nicholas Newsum, almost rear-ended the deputy’s patrol car before speeding around it. The deputy tried to pull over the vehicle but officials said Newsum refused to pull over, leading to a chase.

During the chase, deputies said Newsum almost hit 100 miles per hour, ran several stop signs, and was weaving in and out of traffic. As the chase neared Lemoore, officials said the deputy decided to call off the chase.

Deputies reignited the chase near Highway 198 and 13th Avenue, where officials said Newsum continued to drive recklessly across the roadway.

At one point, investigators said Newsum stuck his hand out the window and flipped off the deputy, confirming that he knew he was being chased.

In the area of 4th Avenue, deputies said Newsum crashed into a semi-truck, causing his vehicle to spin out of control into the center median, but he was able to drive away.

Deputies made the decision to call off the chase for a second time, but a helicopter continued to follow Newsum from above.

Officials said Newsum drove through Visalia, Tulare, and Delano, where he stopped to get gas.

Officers from the Delano Police Department tried to arrest Newsum, but they said he was able to escape being captured and that he almost crashed into their patrol vehicles with his Hummer.

In the area of Highway 99 and CA-166, authorities were able to deflate both of the front tires on the Hummer with spike strips, bringing the chase to an end. Officials said the chase spanned 120 miles from beginning to end.

After a short standoff, officials said Newsum was taken into custody but he continued to be uncooperative, trying to kick the plexiglass of the patrol vehicle’s windows.

Investigators said Newsum refused to perform field sobriety tests, but he later tested positive for marijuana after submitting a urine sample.

Newsum was booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of reckless driving, evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for public safety, evading a peace officer while traveling the wrong way, hit-and-run, and assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $105,000.