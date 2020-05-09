Driver flees after single-vehicle rollover in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash in Madera Friday night.

According to Madera Police, officers responded to the area of Gateway and Central Avenues for a vehicle on its roof just before 10:00 p.m. The driver of the vehicle fled on foot.

Witnesses are asked to contact Madera Police on 559-675-4220.

