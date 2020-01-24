Driver flees after hitting parked car and house in central Fresno

Crime





FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) Fresno police are searching for the driver who crashed into a parked car then slammed into a house

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Friday morning near Brown and Del Mar Avenues in central Fresno.

Police say the driver took off in an unknown direction. They think the driver was in a Chevy pick up truck because a truck grill to a Chevy was found at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

 Anyone with information can call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

