Driver dies after jumping over the San Joaquin River following pursuit

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) A driver died after getting airborne and flying 500 feet over the San Joaquin River following a police pursuit, according to Fresno Police. 

Police say the pursuit started when officers tried to pull over a reckless driver around 8:30 a.m. near Herndon and Parkway Avenues in northwest Fresno. 

The pursuit was called off after speeds increased, according to police.

Police say they discovered that the driver, driving at a high rate of speed jumped the river near Dickenson and Herndon Avenues landing on the Madera side of the river, killing the driver.

The California Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know