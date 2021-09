FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a commercial building in southwest Fresno Friday morning.

The crash happened around 4:00 a.m. near Thomas Avenue and Fresno Street.

Police said the driver fled on foot after crashing into the front of the shop.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.