Driver crashes into northeast Fresno gym

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A driver crashed into Planet Fitness in northeast Fresno Monday morning, causing significant damage.

Fresno police say the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near First and Barstow avenues.

Police said the driver was driving recklessly and crashed into the front of the gym. The driver was not injured and officers detained him after the crash.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.