Driver crashes into northeast Fresno gym

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A driver crashed into Planet Fitness in northeast Fresno Monday morning, causing significant damage.

Fresno police say the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near First and Barstow avenues.

Police said the driver was driving recklessly and crashed into the front of the gym. The driver was not injured and officers detained him after the crash.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com