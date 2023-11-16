FOWLER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver is in custody after Fowler Police said he drove his truck into a Subway building.

The driver’s brother, Joe Eason said he’d given him advice shortly before the crash.

“If you want to find someplace to pull over and take a nap,” Eason said.

He’d noticed that his brother was likely sleep-deprived after he decided to drive him to the gas station.

As the two were ready to leave, Eason said the truck accelerated in the opposite direction.

Fowler Police received the call sometime after 3:30 p.m. When they arrived on scene they found the truck had gone all the way through the building.

“There was someone inside lying on the ground with minor injuries,” said Sgt. Richard Sorondo, with the Fowler Police Department.

Eason’s brother was arrested and charged with Felony DUI.