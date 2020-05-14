Driver crashed into liquor store in central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver crashed into a central Fresno liquor store to burglarize it early Thursday morning.

Police say they got the call around 4 a.m. that a car hit a building at Shields and Maroa avenues.

Police say when they arrived, they found a security gate at a liquor store had been rammed. Officers found a car s short distance away damaged and disabled.

Police say one person was arrested but say two more suspects could be involved. Officers say they found a backpack full of lottery tickets.

