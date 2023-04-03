FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are in custody after authorities with the California Highway Patrol found an estimated 15 pounds of suspected cocaine in their vehicle during an enforcement stop last week.

The incident occurred on Mar. 31 on the northbound I-5 Freeway at Panoche Road in Fresno County.

After officers noted “several indicators of criminal activity,” they asked for and were granted permission to search the suspects’ vehicle. A K-9 officer indicated toward the engine compartment of the vehicle where the suspected cocaine was discovered, according to CHP.

Officials said both the driver and passenger were arrested and booked into Fresno County Jail on charges of possession of cocaine. The case has since been handed over to the Fresno High Impact Investigation Team.