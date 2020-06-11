Driver arrested in crash that left 2 dead, 2 injured near Visalia after fleeing scene

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The driver in a crash that left two dead and two injured Wednesday morning along Highway 198 near Visalia has been charged after he was caught fleeing the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to the scene following reports of a female pedestrian walking along westbound Highway 198, east of Highway 99, just after 4 a.m., said Officer Steve Beale. She told officers she had been a passenger in a vehicle collision.

A crashed 2011 Chrysler sedan was found later with the bodies of two teen girls who had been thrown out of the vehicle. An additional passenger, a 19-year-old man, was found near the wreckage after he had also been tossed out of the vehicle.

The male passenger suffered major injuries and was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for treatment.

Andralas Wallace Matthews, 21, of Ceres (Courtesy of the Tulare County Jail)

An investigation determined that Andralas Wallace Matthews, 21, of Ceres, was driving the Chrysler west along Highway 198 in the number one lane at an unknown speed, Beale said. As the vehicle approached the Highway 99 interchange, it went into the grass median and overturned several times.

While the Chrysler overturned, three of the passengers were tossed out of the vehicle. Officers later determined none of the three were wearing their seat belts.

The right front passenger, who had worn her seat belt, was able to climb out of the wreckage and seek help.

Wallace Matthews fled the scene and failed to seek help for his passengers, Beale said. Instead, he called a friend to pick him up.

The friend, who had no knowledge of the wreck, provided a ride for the driver back to Ceres.

Authorities were able to stop the vehicle and arrest Wallace Matthews in Merced, Beale said. He was later booked into the Tulare County Jail on charges of felony hit and run and vehicular manslaughter.

The CHP continues to investigate the crash and it is unknown whether alcohol or drugs were a factor.

