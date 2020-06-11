1  of  2
Breaking News
Authorities responding to 2nd active shooter in Paso Robles in 2 days Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old Madera man last seen on June 4

Driver arrested in crash that left 2 dead, 2 injured near Visalia after fleeing scene

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The driver in a crash that left two dead and two injured Wednesday morning along Highway 198 near Visalia has been charged after he was caught fleeing the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to the scene following reports of a female pedestrian walking along westbound Highway 198, east of Highway 99, just after 4 a.m., said Officer Steve Beale. She told officers she had been a passenger in a vehicle collision.

A crashed 2011 Chrysler sedan was found later with the bodies of two teen girls who had been thrown out of the vehicle. An additional passenger, a 19-year-old man, was found near the wreckage after he had also been tossed out of the vehicle.

The male passenger suffered major injuries and was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for treatment.

Andralas Wallace Matthews, 21, of Ceres (Courtesy of the Tulare County Jail)

An investigation determined that Andralas Wallace Matthews, 21, of Ceres, was driving the Chrysler west along Highway 198 in the number one lane at an unknown speed, Beale said. As the vehicle approached the Highway 99 interchange, it went into the grass median and overturned several times.

While the Chrysler overturned, three of the passengers were tossed out of the vehicle. Officers later determined none of the three were wearing their seat belts.

The right front passenger, who had worn her seat belt, was able to climb out of the wreckage and seek help.

Wallace Matthews fled the scene and failed to seek help for his passengers, Beale said. Instead, he called a friend to pick him up.

The friend, who had no knowledge of the wreck, provided a ride for the driver back to Ceres.

Authorities were able to stop the vehicle and arrest Wallace Matthews in Merced, Beale said. He was later booked into the Tulare County Jail on charges of felony hit and run and vehicular manslaughter.

The CHP continues to investigate the crash and it is unknown whether alcohol or drugs were a factor.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.