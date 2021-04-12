Driver arrested after injuring elderly man in Merced hit-and-run, police say

Christian Cortez is accused of injuring a 75-year-old man in a hit-and-run crash in Merced. (Photo: Merced Police Department

MERCED, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of hitting an elderly man with his car and leaving him injured in the roadway has been arrested in Merced.

On April 8, officers were called out to the area of 16th and H streets after it was reported that a man had just been hit by a car. When officers arrived, they found a 75-year-old man lying in the gutter near O Street, suffering from a cut on his head.

The following day, officers say they were able to find a yellow Ford Mustang believed to have been involved in the crash at a home in Merced.

A photo of a yellow Ford Mustang believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash in Merced. (Photo: Merced Police Department)

The Merced Police Department says an officer spoke with Christian Cortez at the home, where he admitted to driving the car at the time of the crash.

Cortez was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail for felony hit-and-run.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Officer Mckinnon at 209-388-7753. You can also provide information through the Anonymous Tip Line by calling 209-385-4725.