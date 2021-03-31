Drive-by shooting in Fresno puts man in the hospital, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital following a drive-by shooting in Fresno late Wednesday, police say.

According to Fresno Police, several 911 calls were received shortly before 9 p.m. directing officers to an incident on Fowler, south of Belmont. Officers established that a white sedan had pulled up alongside another vehicle and someone inside the first car fired a number of shots toward the other – hitting a man inside.

Officers say the victim drove to a neighborhood about a mile away from the shooting scene, where he was contacted by police and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been announced at this time.