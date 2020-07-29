Drive-by shooting in Cutler sends 3 to the hospital

CUTLER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A drive-by shooting in Cutler on Tuesday night sent three people to the hospital, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the area of 12400 Amethyst Ave. for a report of a drive-by shooting, said Sheriff spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie. Arriving deputies found two men, ages 24 and 30, who had been shot.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Another shooting victim arrived at the hospital, a 21-year-old, who also suffered injuries.

Detectives found that all three men were standing in front of a home when a dark-colored sedan drove by and fire multiple rounds, striking the men.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218, or the public can send anonymous information by sending a text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call 559-725-4194.

