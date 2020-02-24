Drive-by shooting at southwest Market

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police are investigating a drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno.

Police said the shooting happened at the Jensen Walnut Market around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning near Walnut and Jensen Avenues.

According to police, several vehicles were hit in the parking lot of the Market by gunfire no injuries were reported.

No other information was immediately available.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.



This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and online for more information.

