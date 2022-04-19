FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It was a busy morning at the Fresno County Courthouse as dozens of defendants submitted their pleas.

They were busted in a huge sweep for crimes including murder, conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit human trafficking.

“The cases are separate but they are very intertwined due to the gang allegations. This has been an ongoing investigation for more than six months,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Ashley Paulson.

More than 200 law enforcement personnel and 25 swat teams were involved in the investigation called ‘No Fly Zone,’ which was announced last Friday. Forty-eight guns were seized in total. Three of the suspects were linked to murders. Many others face charges in 35 shootings and more than 80 other criminal acts.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama says his officers stopped what could have been two major tragedies.

“A total of 19 shootings were prevented. Two shootings were planned mass shootings. Both were going to occur here in Fresno,” he said.

One of the defendants, Marcello Della, has been charged with four murders, two in 2020 and two in 2021. Paulson said he could receive a life sentence or the death penalty.

“To be determined at this time. He is charged with four murders,” she said.

As for the other defendants, Paulson says there is a range of penalties they could face.

“If we’re talking about the conspiracy to commit murder, then it is 25-to-life. If we’re talking about the conspiracy to commit human trafficking, it’s approximately a maximum of 20 years,” she said.

Thirty-seven of the suspects face state charges and six face federal charges. The preliminary hearing is on May 25.