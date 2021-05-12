Woman killed as suspected gang member attempts to escape officers in Downtown Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed after police say a suspect drove into the car she was in while attempting to escape officers in Downtown Fresno on Wednesday.

According to Fresno Police, the incident began around 3:00 p.m. as Fresno County’s MAGEC (Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium) attempted to stop a suspected gang member wanted on several weapons violations.

The vehicle pulled over, but then drove away when officers say they began approaching it – sparking a pursuit.

According to Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama, the driver of the vehicle threw a loaded rifle out of the car during the pursuit and then crashed into another vehicle. A middle-aged woman inside that car was killed; the suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Police continue to search for the suspect. No identifying information has been released.

