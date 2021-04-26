Downtown Fresno shooting leaves 2 hospitalized

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people struck by gunfire in Downtown Fresno Monday have been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police received a call around 11:58 a.m. of a shooting victim in the area of Effie Street and Illinois Avenue in Downtown Fresno. Investigators say several rounds were fired from a suspect’s vehicle.

When officers arrived they were notified that at least one victim in the incident had walked to a nearby hospital.

Moments later, investigators located the second victim in a nearby vehicle who was transported to a nearby hospital. Police say that the victim had been resting in his vehicle when the rounds were fired and that investigators believe the second victim may be uninvolved and “a victim of circumstance.”

Both victims’ injures are being called “non-life-threatening” and police are unsure as to why the victims were targeted.