Double stabbing in Tulare County sends one man to hospital, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating after two men were stabbed in Tulare County on Tuesday night, according to Tulare County sheriff officials.

Just after 7:00 p.m., deputies responded to the 100 block of Evans Road in Tipton for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found two men who had been stabbed. According to officials, one victim was taken to a local hospital and is currently listed in stable condition. Deputies say the second victim was treated and released on scene by authorities.

Detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.