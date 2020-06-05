Double homicide in west Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE)- An early morning shooting in west Fresno left two people dead and one person in the hospital.

Police say the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Friday morning in the parking lot of a gas station on Olive Avenue off of Highway 99. Two men were killed.

A woman was wounded and taken to the hospital. Her condition is not known.

Highway 99 and Olive Avenue is blocked as police investigate.

This is a developing story.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

