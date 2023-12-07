FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Dos Palos was arrested after allegedly sabotaging the Table Mountain Casino parking lot, resulting in over 30 customers with flat tires, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

During a three-month-long investigation, detectives say they discovered at least 35 vehicle owners experiencing flat tires while driving through the parking lots of Table Mountain Casino and on nearby Millerton Road.

According to deputies, the victims all discovered they had driven over caltrops (homemade metal spikes), which got stuck in their tires. The damages totaled thousands of dollars.

Courtesy: Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Courtesy: Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives worked with Table Mountain Police and say they identified a possible suspect vehicle, a pickup truck. They found that 53-year-old Matthew Ebner of Dos Palos was the owner of the vehicle.

On Wednesday, detectives say they served a warrant at Ebner’s home on Elgin Avenue in Dos Palos. There, they found evidence, including metal spikes, associated with the reported vandalism.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the motive behind these crimes is that Ebner has an ongoing feud with the casino, and he took out his frustration by sabotaging the property, thus damaging the vehicles of casino visitors.

Sheriff’s officials say Ebner was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of several charges of vandalism. Residents who believe they were victims of Ebner’s actions are encouraged to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.