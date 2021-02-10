Donuts declined: Search continues for man who allegedly used stolen debit card in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies continue to search for the man who they say attempted to use a stolen debit card to purchase donuts from a store in Fresno – but left when the transaction was declined.

Deputies say the card was stolen on either Jan. 12 or Jan. 13, out of a car parked on Weldon Avenue in Fresno’s Mayfair District.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified man tried to use the stolen card at around 5 a.m. on Jan. 13 inside the donut store near First and McKinley. Security video shows the suspect leaving the store after the card was rejected.

He is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s, with an average build and a mustache. He was seen wearing a tan-colored jacket, dark red beanie, and was carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective Hixson at 559-600-

8061 or jared.hixson@fresnosheriff.org.