FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A judge Wednesday sentenced 22-year-old Cameron Wright to 55 years to life in prison for the murder and dismemberment of his girlfriend, 24-year-old Samantha Sharp on January 8 near Raisin City.

In May, Wright changed his initial not-guilty plea to guilty for the grisly murder.

Wednesday, heartbreaking statements came from the family in an emotion-filled courtroom.

Multiple family members lined up to speak out against Samantha Sharp’s former boyfriend and said he left behind a son with no parents and a family that will never recover.

“You devastated our family, man. I’ve got your son. And I’m gonna raise him. I’m gonna raise him like he’s my own. And I’m gonna let him know someday what you did to his mother,” said James Hill, Samantha’s uncle.

Family members, given a chance to speak to Wright, demanded he look at them.

An emotional Wright apologized as he blamed the murder on methamphetamine.

Sharp’s family said his actions spoke louder than words.

“She was so in love with you. And in turn, you stole her life from her. You stole her from her family. And you stole her from her beautiful children,” said Jennifer Lewing, Samantha’s cousin.

“The one thing I told you not to do Cameron. I had your back bruh. Who else had your back Cameron?” said Brandon Loudermilk, the victim’s brother.

As Wright cried in response, Loudermilk said, “I don’t forgive you.”

The murder sentence was enhanced for Wright’s use of a knife.

Back in January, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office arrested him near the 8300 block of South Hayes Avenue near Raisin City and said Wright killed Sharp by stabbing her multiple times before he dismembered her and hid her remains in a nearby orchard.

The judge revealed that Sharp cried out “I love you” during the vicious murder.

Samantha’s mother Michelle told us Wright should’ve gotten life in prison.

“My daughter didn’t have a chance. He killed her. And her begging, her begging him to quit. It’s not fair,” she said.