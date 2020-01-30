Domestic violence suspect found dead after an hours-long standoff

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — Fresno police say an hours-long standoff ended overnight after officers found the suspect dead. Police say its an apparent suicide.

Police say they responded to a shooting near Arthur and Yale Avenue in central Fresno around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Lt. Anthony Dewall says officers found a woman with multiple shotgun wounds. Police say they quickly took her to the hospital in a patrol car. Officers say she is in stable condition and is talking to authorities.

Police suspect it may be domestic violence.

Authorities say there were two children inside the home. They are okay.

No other details were available.

