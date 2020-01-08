Domestic violence suspect arrested after hours-long standoff

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) A standoff in central Fresno ends Wednesday morning after suspect surrenders.

Fresno Police said a domestic violence suspect was held up in an apartment near Ashlan and Valentine avenues.

Police say this all started around 1 a.m. after reports of a domestic violence disturbance, the caller said a man forced his way inside an apartment armed with a gun.

When officers arrived they found a door kicked open with a suspect barricaded inside with a woman and four children.

Officers were able to get the woman and children out after several hours.

After several hours of negotiations, police were able to arrest the suspect 28-year-old Eric Johnson.

