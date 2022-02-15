Domestic violence suspect arrested after an hours-long standoff, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A Porterville man is under arrest for a series of charges after barricading himself in a building during a standoff with police, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Police responded to a call about a potential domestic disturbance on the 1700 Block of West Memory Lane at about 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived they say they were able to contact a female victim who had a visible injury to her face.

The suspect, who police say they identified as Santiago Duran, was also contacted by police but refused to open the building’s security screen and step out. According to police, as more officers arrived at the scene Duran stepped out while holding a handgun threatening to shoot one of the officers before retreating back inside.

Officers say they were able to get the victim and her child to safety while Duran barricaded himself in the building alone.

Officers say they began evacuating people out of neighboring buildings, as well as minimize nearby traffic. Monache High School was placed on lockdown as well.

Over the next several hours negotiators were able to peacefully resolve the situation, according to officials.

At about 5:30p.m. Duran exited the building but did not comply with authorities according to officials. Members of SWAT had to use non-lethal force to apprehend Duran according to officials. Duran reportedly suffered a minor injury as a result.

Upon further investigation, detectives say the gun Duran was wielding was a “ghost gun” without a serial number. Detectives also say they were able to find drug paraphernalia within the residence and determined that Duran was under the influence of a controlled substance. Investigators also say Duran is a prior-convicted felon.

Duran was treated for minor injuries before being booked on a number of charges having to do with the incident.