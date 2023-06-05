FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in custody after allegedly firing shots at his ex-girlfriend early Monday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say around 8:30 a.m., calls came in about three shots heard in the 1000 Block of Martin Avenue.

According to Fresno police, while en route to the scene, they discovered a grey sedan had shot at a black van.

Shortly after, Police say they were able to detain the suspect near Hopkins and Elm Avenues and that the suspect was by himself.

The female was cut by glass, but did not sustain any life-threatening injuries, officers say.

Officers say the case is still under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to reach out to the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.