FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Woodlake man has pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute it, officials with the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

Court documents show, several state and federal law enforcement agencies partnered in an investigation into a group of Tulare County gangsters.

During the investigations, authorities said discovered that 36-year-old Jesus Angulo and Jonathan Gallegos were traveling to Southern California and into Mexico to obtain illegal drugs, including kilograms of cocaine.

DOJ officials report on Oct. 26, 2021 officers stopped Angulo and Gallegos as they were traveling northbound in Kern County in a pickup truck. Inside the vehicle, they found over nine kilograms of cocaine and a stolen, loaded firearm.

Angulo is set for sentencing on June 12, 2023, he may face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years up to life in prison, DOJ authorities say.