FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Stockton man has been sentenced to prison time after he was caught trying to meet up with who he believed to be a 13-year-old girl for sex in Fresno, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Monday, officials said a judge sentenced 31-year-old Daniel Peralta of Stockton to 10 years in prison followed by 20 years of supervised release for attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

Investigators said Peralta had been using a messaging application to send sexually explicit chats to a person he believed to be a 13-year-old girl.

On July 26, 2020, investigators said Peralta drove to Fresno to meet up with the purported girl.

Officials said Peralta was actually speaking to a detective with the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce who was posing as a young girl online.