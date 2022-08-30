FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A professional rock climber was arrested for a pair of sexual assaults within Yosemite National Park, according to the Department of Justice.

An indictment was unsealed Tuesday following the arrest of Charles Barrett, 38, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

Barrett, a professional rock climber, was arrested for two sexual assaults that took place inside Yosemite National Park, Talbert says.

According to court documents, in August 2016, Barrett forcibly committed sexual assault on two occasions and committed abusive sexual contact on a third.

If you have information related to this case or believe you may be a victim call 888-653-0009, or email nps_isb@nps.gov.