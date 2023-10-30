YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An Oakhurst man was sentenced on Monday after squatting in a private home in Yosemite National Park for several months, the Department of Justice announced.

According to court documents, during the summer of 2021, 29-year-old Devin Michael Cuellar of Oakhurst broke into a private residence on Koon Hollar Road in Wawona within Yosemite National Park and resided there for several months without permission from the owner.

During that time, federal prosecutors say the residence was trashed and stolen items were found. Cuellar possessed a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition that were found in the residence. Officials reveal that Cuella was previously convicted of carjacking and possessing controlled substances for sale – and is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

The DOJ says Cuellar was sentenced to five years and three months in prison for being a felon in possession of a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition – while squatting on private property in Yosemite National Park.