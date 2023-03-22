MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former federal prison warden was sentenced for the sexual abuse of three inmates all women, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Wednesday.

Following his conviction by a federal jury in December 2022, DOJ officials say 55-year-old Ray J. Garcia of Merced was sentenced to 70 months in prison, 15 years of supervised release, and $15,000 in restitution for sexually abusive conduct against three women who were serving prison sentences and one count of making false statements to the government.

According to officials, trial evidence showed Garcia was employed as an associated warden and later as the warden of the Federal Correctional Institute in Dublin, California (FCI Dublin), an all-women low security federal correctional institution.

All three of Garcia’s victims were incarcerated and serving their prison sentences at FCI Dublin under the custodial, supervisory, and disciplinary authority of Garcia when the crimes occurred, prosecutors say.

The defendant in this case abused his authority as a warden and violated his oath to protect those in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons. Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco

Deputy Attorney General Monaco added that this sentence is another step forward in their ongoing efforts to root out sexual misconduct within the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and that this case should serve as a warning and reassurance that the Department of Justice will not waver in holding accountable BOP employees and executives who “abuse their authority” regardless if they are a guard, chaplain or a warden as well as pursuing justice for their victims.

Rather than ensuring that female inmates at the Dublin prison were safe and secure, Garcia used his position as warden to sexually abuse three inmates over multiple years, intimidated inmates and lied to cover up his crimes, and created a heinous culture that failed to protect female inmates from widespread sexual abuse and violence at the hands of other Dublin employees. The Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General will continue to aggressively investigate this type of egregious criminal conduct and we will do everything within our authority to bring perpetrators to justice Department of Justice Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz

According to the trial evidence Garcia abused the inmates from December 2019 until July 2021.

Court documents show the sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact against Victim 1 began in December 2019 and extended through March 2020. The abuse of Victim 2 occurred from January to July 2021 and the abuse of Victim 3 occurred during the period of March to September 2020.

Gracia was convicted by a jury of three counts of sexual abuse and one count of sexually abusive contact as to Victim 1, two counts of abusive sexual contact as to Victim 2, and one count of abusive sexual contact as to Victim 3.

The government’s sentencing memorandum described how Garcia also sought to deter his victims from coming forward.

For example, officials say Garcia told his victims he was friends with the person in charge of investigating the sexual abuse of inmates, boasted that he could “never be fired,” and warned them that he worked for “Washington, D.C.”

Garcia also instructed a victim to “get rid of any evidence” and reported falsely to another victim that a different inmate was sent back to FCI Dublin after pictures of a correctional officer were found on her phone.

Garcia assaulted and harmed those in his care and custody, attempted to intimidate them into silence, and then lied in an effort to cover up his crimes. The FBI is grateful to the brave women who came forward to report these vile offenses, and we hope today’s sentence is one more step towards justice and healing. FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate

According to the government’s memorandum, Garcia created and perpetuated a culture of abuse. The government also pointed out that four other correctional officers at FCI Dublin have been charged with sexually abusing inmates while Garcia was associate warden or warden.

Trial evidence demonstrated that Garcia made false statements to federal investigators. On July 22, 2021, Garcia was interviewed and told investigators he never asked inmates to be undressed for him and that he had never touched an inmate inappropriately. However, trial evidence showed that Garcia had already asked multiple inmates to undress for him and had also touched the three victims in a sexual manner.

Prosecutors say Garcia was initially charged with sexual abuse of an inmate on Sept. 24, 2021. A federal grand jury issued a superseding indictment on Aug. 23, 2022, charging Garcia with three counts of sexual abuse and four counts of abusive sexual contact against three female inmates.

According to officials the superseding indictment also charged Garcia with one count of making false statements to a government agency during the investigation of the criminal acts.

DOJ officials say, on Dec. 8, 2022, a jury convicted Garcia of all counts.

A judge ordered Garcia to report to surrender on or before May 19 to begin serving his prison term.

The case is still under investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies.