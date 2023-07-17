FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An Orange County man was sentenced Monday for trafficking fentanyl and heroin in Bakersfield and Fresno, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Attorney’s state 34-year-old Luis Noe Hernandez Rojo was sentenced to four years and three months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin.

According to court documents Hernandez took part in a well-established heroin and methamphetamine drug trafficking organization based in Mexico where he agreed to deliver fentanyl and heroin on two occasions in Bakersfield on behalf of the organization.

Court records state on Aug. 7, 2019, he delivered about 2,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl to an undercover agent. Then four months later on Dec. 13, Hernandez was arrested while transporting 60,000 counterfeit fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills, 4.2 pounds of fentanyl powder, and 17.6 pounds of black tar heroin to the same undercover agent.

The DOJ also says co-defendant 31-year-old Donis Ariel Maldonado of Guatemala was arrested in 2022 for his involvement in the drug conspiracy. He is scheduled for a status conference in federal court in Fresno on Sept. 20.