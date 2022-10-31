FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was sentenced to prison time for planning to sell fentanyl with his brother, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Monday, officials said 20-year-old Isaiah Garcia was sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to distribute over 40 grams of fentanyl.

Between October and December 2020, investigators said Isaiah planned with his brother Mario Garcia, who was incarcerated at the Fresno County Jail, to sell fentanyl pills.

Officials said they uncovered the plan after the brothers used the jail’s phones to talk about it. During a search of Isaiah’s home, investigators said they found over 1,000 pills in his bedroom.

Mario was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for his involvement in the plan on October 11, according to the Department of Justice.