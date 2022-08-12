FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old from Kern County was sentenced to 12 years in prison for illegally cultivating marijuana in the Sequoia National Forest and possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to court documents, in July 2019 officers located a clandestine marijuana grow in the Sequoia National Forest in Fresno County. Then, on Aug. 2 of 2019, law enforcement went to the grow site and found and arrested 28-year-old David Moreno Florez who officials say was carrying a loaded, AR-15 style rifle. They also arrested another man at the scene.

The official report says the grow contained over 2,400 marijuana plants and drug paraphernalia, as well as man-made dams, and water reservoirs that received water from nearby creeks.

Moreno Florez pleaded guilty to the charges on April 22.