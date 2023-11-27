FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man was sentenced on Monday to 30 years in prison, to be followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for receipt and distribution of child pornography, announced the United States Department of Justice.

According to court documents, on Jan. 3, 2020, a concerned citizen reported to law enforcement that Gary Lee Briggs, 66, of Fresno appeared to be trying to lure an eight-year-old boy into his apartment in Fresno. When officers confronted Briggs, he reported that he planned to test his ability to withstand urges that attracted him to the boy.

The DOJ says Briggs also admitted that Facebook recently terminated his account for having transmitted sexually explicit material on that platform.

According to the DOJ, Facebook separately had notified the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children that Brigg’s Facebook account had been used to transmit sexually explicit images of minors from August through December 2019.