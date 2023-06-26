FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A citizen of Mexico was charged Monday with a $10 million fine for a methamphetamine transaction in Madera, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Court documents state 31-year-old Alberto Reyes-Parra brought about 50 pounds of meth to a drug deal in Madera following negotiations by a third party for the sale of 50 pounds of meth for $125,000.

Records reveal officers recovered the meth and stolen Colt .38 caliber handgun found in Reyes-Parra’s vehicle during a traffic stop.

DOJ says Reyes-Parra is set to be sentenced on October 10, 2023, and could face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison, and a $10 million fine.