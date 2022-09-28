FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A gang member was convicted of kidnapping and murdering a man in 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Friday, a jury found 27-year-old Israel Alberto Rivas Gomez guilty of kidnapping and killing a 19-year-old man on December 18, 2017.

Authorities said Rivas Gomez and other gang members had kidnapped the victim and drove him to a remote area, where they used a knife and a machete to murder him.

During an investigation, officials said they had found evidence that a substantial amount of gang activity had been taking place in Mendota. The investigation led to the arrest of 25 gang members, including Rivas Gomez.

Rivas Gomez is scheduled to be sentenced on December 16, 2022.

He faces a mandatory statutory penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.