DoJ: Man charged for series of violent crimes in Sequoia National Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been charged with a series of violent crimes in Sequoia National Park on Thursday afternoon, according to federal prosecutors.

The Department of Justice says Marvin Joseph Chang, 33 of Monterey Park, has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, being a felon in possession of ammunition, and vandalism.

According to federal prosecutors, Chang has been prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to a prior conviction for assault with a deadly weapon involving the infliction of great bodily injury.

In February of 2021, federal prosecutors say Chang led officers in a pursuit across Tulare County that ended with him and a CHP officer getting shot.

According to the indictment, on Feb. 19, 2021, Chang assaulted an individual within Sequoia National Park with a firearm and brandished a semi-automatic 9 mm pistol, slashed the tires of a car parked inside Sequoia National Park, and led officers on a high-speed pursuit that involved the shooting of a CHP officer.

Deputies with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office say the pursuit began after Chang had gotten into an argument with a group at Sequoia National Park, where he then slashed their tires and brandished a pistol.

Shortly after, deputies received word of an armed robbery at a Chevron near Three Rivers where a suspect had fired shots and then left the scene.

Officials say after a CalFire official attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Chang’s vehicle, Chang stopped the vehicle, fired shots at the officer, and then fled the scene.

CHP officers, Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies, CalFire officials, and Woodlake police officers chased Chang down Highway 198 near Exeter, until he turned into a small orchard, according to deputies.

After fleeing from his vehicle, officials say Chang snuck up behind a CHP officer, and a fight then ensued between the two.

According to authorities, deputies attempting to help the CHP officer received gunfire from Chang, which resulted in the CHP officer getting shot and sustaining non-life-threatening wounds.

Officials say Chang was then shot by officers and taken to an area hospital shortly after.

The DoJ says if Chang is convicted on the assault and felon in possession of ammunition charges, he will face a maximum of up to 10 years in prison. If Chang is convicted on charges of brandishing a firearm, he could face up to a minimum of seven years in prison.

Federal prosecutors add that each of the charges given to Chang also carries a fine of up to $250,000.