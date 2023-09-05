FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Friant man was sentenced to ten years for trafficking fentanyl

that caused an overdose death, according to the Department of Justice.

According to court documents, in the summer of 2020, law enforcement learned that 65-year-old Bobby Hood was trafficking fentanyl and heroin.

Just a few months later, on Christmas Day, a small amount of fentanyl powder that Hood distributed led to an overdose death.

In that overdose investigation, investigators reviewed phone evidence that corroborated Hood’s sale of the lethal dose and other instances of his fentanyl dealing.

All that information led to federal officers searching Hood, his car, and his residence which turned up a firearm, 508 grams of methamphetamine, 67 grams of fentanyl, and 1.75 ounces of heroin.