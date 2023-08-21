A woman in Indiana is facing up to 60 years in prison for the murder of her husband. (Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno woman was sentenced today to 14 months in prison for illegally selling morphine and contributing to the death of her co-worker at the Internal Revenue Service, according to the Department of Justice.

According to court records, in May 2020, the police found the victim dead in an apartment in Clovis.

A toxicology report confirmed the victim died from an overdose of morphine and other prescription drugs. Importantly, the victim did not have a prescription for morphine.

Agents obtained text messages between the victim and 46-year-old Margarita Aispuro-Camacho, of Fresno, that showed the victim bought various prescription drugs from Aispuro-Camacho over an extended period and that the victim bought morphine from her the day before the victim died.

Shortly after the victim’s death, Aispuro-Camacho was fired from the IRS for other reasons.

Agents say Aispuro-Camacho ultimately confessed to the crime when confronted.

Aispuro-Camacho explained that she had been prescribed morphine and that she sold it to make a few thousand dollars in extra spending money.