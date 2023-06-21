FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno woman plead guilty on Tuesday to bank fraud and identity theft in a year-long scheme, according to the California Department of Justice (DOJ).

Court documents reveal between August 2020 and September 2021 36-year-old Bobbi Jo Heiss engaged in a scheme to steal debit cards, checks, identity documents, and banking information to make fraudulent purchases, cash checks, and open unauthorized lines of credit.

In one of the instances, records state Heiss gave a check of $57,767 to a Fresno car dealership with the name and driver’s license number of a victim so she could buy a 2017 Sierra GMA.

U.S. attorneys say the scheme caused at least $250,000 in actual and attempted loss during that year.

DOJ says Heiss is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 21, 2023, and could face a maximum of 32 years in prison and $500,000 in fines combined from her charges.