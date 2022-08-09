FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been sentenced to prison time after he was caught trying to ship drugs stashed inside children’s toys at a local FedEx store, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Officials announced that 59-year-old Leslie Hood of Fresno was sentenced by a judge on Monday to 12 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Hood was arrested in 2017 after authorities said he tried to ship several packages with meth hidden inside of them at a FedEx store in Fresno in June 2016.

Investigators said they found a total of 200 grams of meth stashed in toys inside of each of the packages Hood had tried to ship.

Richard Ormond, a co-defendant, was sentenced to 102 years in prison in March 2018. A second co-defendant, Sharron Aycock, was sentenced in March 2018 to three years in prison.