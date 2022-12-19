FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for fentanyl distribution to a minor among other drug trafficking and firearm offenses, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday.

According to authorities, 25-year-old Geno Maciel of Fresno has been sentenced to almost 15 years in prison for distributing fentanyl and alprazolam to a person under 21 years, possession within the intent to distribute fentanyl, alprazolam, and ecstasy, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Court documents say on or about July 5, 2021, Maciel provided a 16-year-old with a counterfeit pill that was laced with fentanyl then the minor died as a result of fentanyl intoxication.

A few weeks later, investigators executed a search warrant at Maciel’s residence on his car and person and found additional pills that were laced with fentanyl, alprazolam, and ecstasy, as well as ammunition and the following firearms:

American Tactical 12-gauge shotgun

Springfield 12-gauge shotgun

AR rifle

9mm rifle

Ruger, Model 10/22 .22 LR rifle

Black 9mm pistol with P80 lower

Tan 9mm pistol with P80 lower

Black pistol with P80 lower

Tan and black Advantage Arms .22 LR pistol

9 mm Smith & Wesson MP Shield pistol

Taurus revolver

DOJ officials said Maciel is currently in custody.