FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for fentanyl distribution to a minor among other drug trafficking and firearm offenses, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday.
According to authorities, 25-year-old Geno Maciel of Fresno has been sentenced to almost 15 years in prison for distributing fentanyl and alprazolam to a person under 21 years, possession within the intent to distribute fentanyl, alprazolam, and ecstasy, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Court documents say on or about July 5, 2021, Maciel provided a 16-year-old with a counterfeit pill that was laced with fentanyl then the minor died as a result of fentanyl intoxication.
A few weeks later, investigators executed a search warrant at Maciel’s residence on his car and person and found additional pills that were laced with fentanyl, alprazolam, and ecstasy, as well as ammunition and the following firearms:
- American Tactical 12-gauge shotgun
- Springfield 12-gauge shotgun
- AR rifle
- 9mm rifle
- Ruger, Model 10/22 .22 LR rifle
- Black 9mm pistol with P80 lower
- Tan 9mm pistol with P80 lower
- Black pistol with P80 lower
- Tan and black Advantage Arms .22 LR pistol
- 9 mm Smith & Wesson MP Shield pistol
- Taurus revolver
DOJ officials said Maciel is currently in custody.