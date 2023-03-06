focus on hammer, group of files on judge table covered with dust – concept of pending old cases or work at judicial court.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Fresno has pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal contractor, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Monday.

Court documents say, on Monday, June 21, 2021, 46-year-old Carlos Perez attempted to bypass security at the Robert E. Coyle Fresno Federal Courthouse. When a court security officer attempted to stop him, Perez swung his arm at the officer, striking the officer in the face.

According to DOJ officials, Perez is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, March 8. 2023. He may face a maximum statutory penalty of one year behind bars.