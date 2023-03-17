FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old Fresno man was indicted for escape from federal custody, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, On May 24, 2021, Gabriel Mata was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was transferred to the Turning Point Residential Reentry Center in Fresno.

On Dec. 28, 2021, Talbert says Mata was discovered to be missing when a routine count was done at the facility. Mata did not have permission to leave the Turning Point facility and remained at large until his arrest.

DOJ officials say if convicted, Mata could face a maximum of five years behind bars and a $250,000 fine.