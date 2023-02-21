FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Fresno IRS employee pleads guilty to selling morphine and contributing to a co‑worker’s death, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court records, Margarita Aispuro-Camacho, 46, of Fresno a clerk at the IRS in Fresno sold morphine pills that she had been prescribed to one of her co-workers in May of 2020. The co-worker died the next day from an overdose of the morphine that Aispuro-Camacho had provided and other prescription drugs that the co-worker obtained from other sources.

Talbert says Aispuro-Camacho had previously sold morphine and other drugs she had been prescribed to the co-worker on at least five occasions. She profited a few thousand dollars from the sales.

Aispuro-Camacho is scheduled to be sentenced on June 20, 2023.