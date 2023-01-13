FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Clovis auto dealer was sentenced on Friday for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft according to the Department of Justice.

Court documents say 60-year-old Scott Radtke of Clovis owned California Motoring Company, a car dealership in Clovis. As early as January 1, 2016, through June 2017, Radtke executed a scheme to defraud banks.

Federal prosecutors say when customers wanted a car that was not in the dealership’s inventory, Radtke would offer them to buy the car from other dealerships. He would receive up-front payments from the customer or their banks.

Instead of giving the money to the other dealerships, the DOJ says Radtke would spend it on business and personal expenses. He would sign the customers’ names on sale documents and loan applications which led banks to issue loans with the customers’ knowledge or permission.

Officials reports say the incident involved about 48 vehicles and over $2 million in fraudulently obtained goods and funds.

The Department of Justice has sentenced Radtke to 4.5 years in prison and was ordered to surrender himself on March 10 to begin serving his sentence.