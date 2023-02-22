VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Visalia Police Department Chief Jason Salazar announced on Wednesday the arrest of seven suspects for their involvement in the 2020 homicide of a 15-year-old victim.

The victim, Justin Molina, was shot in Visalia’s Ruiz Park on Dec. 13, 2020, and died as a result of his injuries seven days later.

Attorney General Rob Bonta said, “While we cannot erase the pain and trauma experienced by those involved in this case, we hope that these arrests bring some level of closure for the victim’s family and to the Visalia community.”

Visalia Police Department detectives continued the investigation through 2021 and 2022, before requesting the assistance of the California Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Special Operations Unit (SOU).

Wednesday’s announcement is a result of the collaborative work of these agencies, as well as the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

The teams executed six search warrants during the investigation, resulting in seven arrests and the seizure of six handguns, one shotgun, and approximately $10,000 in cash.

Officials released the names of the seven suspects as Antonio Castaneda, who is said to be booked on charges of homicide, Candelaria Ramos, Jose Ramos-Castaneda, Jose Patricio Ramos Jr., and a male juvenile, said to be booked on the charges of accessory to homicide and felony conspiracy, and Maria Griselda-Campos said to be booked on the charges of resisting, delaying, obstructing an officer.

Today’s announcement should send a strong message: Law enforcement partners statewide are working together to protect the safety of Californians and will not rest until the job is done. Rob Bonta, Attorney General

Visalia police say this case is another example of the power of multi-agency cooperation, collaboration, and dedication of law enforcement professionals to keep their communities safe.