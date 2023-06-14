VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Visalia men were arrested after being found in possession of dozens of illegal weapons and ammunition, according to the California Department of Justice.

The operation was conducted on June 6 by the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gun Violence Enforcement (TARGET) Task Force led by the California Department of Justice (DOJ), and assisted by the Visalia Police Department and the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Teams.

After serving a search warrant, investigators say they recovered the following:

3 Machine gun pistols (2 were ghost guns)

2 Handguns (1 ghost and 1 stolen)

1 AR-15 style machine gun/short-barrel ghost gun rifle

1 AR-15 style short-barrel ghost gun rifle

1 AK-47 style assault rifle

1 Short-barrel shotgun

2 AR-15 style unserialized lower receiver/frames

11 Large-capacity magazines

6 Standard-capacity magazines

4 Drum magazines

Approximately 650 live rounds of ammunition

1 Ounce of suspected cocaine

Along with the various firearms and ammunition found, investigators say they also found jigs for making ghost guns, multiple firearms parts, accessories, and tools used in the manufacturing of ghost guns and machine guns as well as evidence consistent with drug sales.

Detectives say one of the suspects was arrested under suspicion of possession of a machine gun, manufacturing of a machine gun, possession of an unregistered assault weapon, manufacturing of an assault weapon, possession of a short-barrel rifle and shotgun, possession of a stolen handgun, manufacturing of an unserialized handgun, and criminal storage of firearms.

Authorities say the second suspect was arrested under suspicion of possession of a machine gun, manufacturing of a machine gun, manufacturing of an unserialized handgun, possession for sales of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance while armed.